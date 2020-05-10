EDMONTON -- Mosques around our city have had to get creative this year to celebrate the holy month.

The Masjid Al Salaam Islamic Centre isn’t letting COVID-19 restrictions keep it from carrying on its tradition of breaking fast as a community for Ramadan.

With mass gatherings at religious centres prohibited right now, the mosque decided to host a "curb-side" dinner on Saturday night, allowing people to pick up a prepared traditional meal.

“People have been fasting all day, they are tired, give them a little break at the end of the day, and try to do it in a very responsible way,” said volunteer Qassim Abdulkadir.

More than 100 meals were prepared for pick-up.