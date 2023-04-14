Traffic being diverted from Jasper Place intersection for firefighters

A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood is sending smoke up over west Edmonton.

As of 6:30 a.m., the blaze at a business off Stony Plain Road and 155 Street was still considered fully involved.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says it had been reported about one hour earlier. A second alarm was called just after 6 a.m., calling to the scene a total of 13 crews.

"I just got woke up at 5:30 and place was already filled with smoke already, so woke up coughing and then I went out the back to see what was going on and the firefighters were already instructing us to leave… At least it's not freezing, though, right?" a next-door resident, Shawn Kelly, told CTV News Edmonton.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, firefighters appeared to be concentrating their efforts on Times Square XXX, an adult entertainment store.

No injuries had been reported as of 6:30 a.m.

Kelly was concerned about how the fire would affect his apartment.

"Is there going to be smoke damage upstairs? Will I go to work and come back and hopefully everything will be fine when I get home?" he wondered.

"Bye bye, porn store," Kelly added. "Place is kind of a creepy place anyway."

Police were also on scene directing traffic and asked commuters to avoid the intersection of Stony Plain Road and 156 Street.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Evan Klippenstein