Traffic circle reopened after collision at 107 Avenue and 142 Street
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 6:46AM MST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 7:55AM MST
Police blocked traffic at 107 Avenue and 142 Street Friday morning to investigate a collision.
EDMONTON -- Traffic is moving again at the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street.
Police opened the intersection to traffic just before 8 a.m.
The traffic circle was closed for most of the Friday morning commute as police investigated a collision. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
A pickup truck went off the road and ended up on its side. The black truck was turned upright, revealing its damaged roof.
This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.