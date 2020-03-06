EDMONTON -- Traffic is moving again at the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street.

Police opened the intersection to traffic just before 8 a.m.

The traffic circle was closed for most of the Friday morning commute as police investigated a collision. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A pickup truck went off the road and ended up on its side. The black truck was turned upright, revealing its damaged roof.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.