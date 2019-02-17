Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
A tanker involved in a collision near Fort Saskatchewan Sunday morning appeared to have sustained fire damage. RCMP and HAZMAT crews were on scene.
RCMP are unsure how long cleanup of a crash northeast of Grande Prairie will take.
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 9:51AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 10:37AM MST
Highway 28A at Township Road 552, north of the Highway 28A and Highway 37 junction, is currently impassible due to a collision.
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said they are at the scene of the crash, which involves commercial vehicles.
RCMP and HAZMAT personnel are on scene.
The back of the tanker truck appeared to have been on fire at one point. Crews were still removing the contents of the tanker by mid-morning.
No injuries have been reported.
However, both north and southbound traffic at the intersection is being detoured. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
RCMP did not know when the roadway would reopen.
