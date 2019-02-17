Highway 28A at Township Road 552, north of the Highway 28A and Highway 37 junction, is currently impassible due to a collision.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said they are at the scene of the crash, which involves commercial vehicles.

RCMP and HAZMAT personnel are on scene.

The back of the tanker truck appeared to have been on fire at one point. Crews were still removing the contents of the tanker by mid-morning.

No injuries have been reported.

However, both north and southbound traffic at the intersection is being detoured. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

RCMP did not know when the roadway would reopen.

