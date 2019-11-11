EDMONTON – A collision at Highway 16 and Highway 43 early Monday is causing traffic delays west of Stony Plain.

The collision between a semi-tractor and another vehicle occurred on an off-ramp at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Police said minor injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays. Parkland RCMP are on scene directing traffic and said the delays are expected to last several hours.