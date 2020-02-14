Traffic delays expected downtown during protest in support of Wet'suwet'en
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 3:31PM MST Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 3:39PM MST
Protesters gather to show support for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation on Feb. 14, 2020. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A group of protesters has gathered in downtown to show their support for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in their fight against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Dozens of people have gathered at 109 Street and Jasper Avenue to protest.
Police are on scene in an attempt to keep traffic moving.
Similar protests are taking place across the country, and rail blockades have forced CN Rail to halt rail service in eastern Canada, and Via Rail to cancel passenger trains nationwide.