EDMONTON -- A group of protesters has gathered in downtown to show their support for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in their fight against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Dozens of people have gathered at 109 Street and Jasper Avenue to protest.

The EPS is aware of a protest in the area of 109 Street & Jasper Avenue and officers are currently monitoring the event. Motorists are advised to please avoid the area and seek alternate routes #yeg #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 14, 2020

Police are on scene in an attempt to keep traffic moving.

Similar protests are taking place across the country, and rail blockades have forced CN Rail to halt rail service in eastern Canada, and Via Rail to cancel passenger trains nationwide.