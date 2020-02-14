EDMONTON -- A group of protesters has gathered in downtown to show their support for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in their fight against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Dozens of people have gathered at 109 Street and Jasper Avenue to protest.

Police are on scene in an attempt to keep traffic moving.

Similar protests are taking place across the country, and rail blockades have forced CN Rail to halt rail service in eastern Canada, and Via Rail to cancel passenger trains nationwide. 