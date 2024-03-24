Traffic delays expected downtown Sunday during rally: EPS

A large demonstration was expected to cause traffic delays Sunday in downtown Edmonton.

The rally was planned for for Westmount and Oliver (Wîhkwêntôwin) areas, from Jasper Avenue to 103 Avenue between 121 Street to 124 Street.

Traffic in the area is expected to be affected from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Police said drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.