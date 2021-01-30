Advertisement
Traffic delays on Yellowhead eastbound after crash involving police cruiser
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 3:41PM MST
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A portion of the Yellowhead eastbound was down to one lane on Saturday after a vehicle struck a police cruiser.
It happened between 82 Street and 92 Street. Access to the Yellowhead from 97 Street was also closed.
No one was seriously injured, but because a police vehicle was involved major collisions is investigating.
Police expect the delays to last into Saturday evening, and encourage drivers to use other routes.