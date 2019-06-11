

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 16A and Range Road 20 after a collision Tuesday afternoon.

Parkland RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at 12:29 p.m. and are now diverting eastbound traffic.

A southbound pickup truck reportedly collided with an SUV traveling eastbound on the highway.

The male driver of the SUV was taken to an Edmonton hospital by STARS air ambulance. The female passenger was transported to hospital via ground ambulance.

The male driver of the truck was not injured.

More details to come…