Traffic near legislature expected to be slow Friday morning after crash
Police are warning Friday morning commuters that traffic will likely be delayed near the legislature, where a power pole was struck.
The lights went out at 109 Street and 97 Avenue before 6 a.m.
An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson did not give any other details about the crash.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available…
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
LIVE AT 9 A.M. | Ottawa police chief to give update on trucker protest
Ottawa's police chief will speak to media at 9 a.m. to discuss 'increased measures to protect the safety of downtown neighbourhoods and residents' amid the ongoing trucker protest.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Bergen advised against telling truckers to leave Ottawa, said protests should be made 'PM's problem'
Newly elected interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen advised senior Conservative MPs not to tell members of the trucker convoy to leave Ottawa and instead make the protests the prime minister's problem, according to an internal email obtained by CTV News.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Afghan interpreter stuck in Ukraine faces another potential war after escaping Taliban
An Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military says he now fears for his family’s safety after being evacuated to Ukraine, a country bracing for a possible Russian invasion.
Canada's Olympic athletes talk Black History Month and wanting to 'write history'
Set to make his Olympic debut this month, short track speed skater Jordan Pierre-Gilles talks to CTV News about being one of the few Black athletes in the sport, setting an example for young kids and making speed skating more accessible. CTV News also spoke to Josh Ho-Sang of the men’s hockey team about his first Olympic Games.
Ottawa police to get more help from RCMP to address trucker convoy protest
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
RCMP unsure when Alberta border protest will end
An RCMP spokesman says there's no way to predict when the protest at Alberta's main border crossing will end but he understands the public's growing frustration as it drags on.
'It is about politics': Kenney announces that a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff
Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules much worse.
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
Ottawa providing $16M to help recoup Regina Airport losses
The federal government is stepping in with $16 million in assistance for Regina's airport, the majority of it for runway refurbishment.
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Nova Scotia woman concerned over ambulance delays after husband’s death
A Nova Scotia woman is sharing her concerns over ambulance delays in the province. Brenda Maxwell’s husband of almost 50 years died after suffering a heart attack at home on Jan. 12
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
Verdict and recommendations expected today in scaffolding collapse inquiry
The verdict and recommendations in an inquest into a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto more than a decade ago are expected today.
Comatose Ontario trucker stuck in U.S after stroke because of overwhelmed hospitals
Friends and family of a Ontario truck driver stuck in an U.S. hospital say they can't believe their attempts to bring him back to Canada are in jeopardy because a local hospital didn't accept him.
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Snowfall warning forces Eastern Townships School Board to close
The Eastern Townships School Board has closed all of its schools, centres and daycares due to a snowfall warning in the area.
RCMP sending more officers to help police Ottawa protest
The RCMP is sending more officers to help police the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, as the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters a second week.
Another snow day for some students in Ontario
The Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.
Officiant turns away same-sex Kitchener couple due to 'religious reasons'
A same sex couple from Kitchener said they hit a roadblock during their wedding planning after the first officiant they reached out to turned them down due to 'religious reasons.'
Bancroft Drive reopened after fire crews battle multi-unit blaze
Sudbury fire crews battled a second major blaze on Thursday.
New HIV variant with more damaging health impacts discovered in Netherlands
Researchers in the Netherlands have discovered a 'highly virulent variant' of HIV that causes a more rapid decline in immune system strength and can result in more damaging health outcomes if not treated early.
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
Police investigate rash of smashed vehicle windows in Fort Garry
The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating after at least a dozen vehicles were vandalized in the Fort Garry area.
B.C. doctors criticize 'top-down' approach and government secrecy as minister defends surgical strategy
Two doctors' associations are calling for more transparency and collaboration with government around plans to catch up on increasing surgical backlogs, but B.C.'s health minister is defending the current level of disclosure and engagement with frontline medical personnel.
Province tried to seize house of slain B.C. realtor in civil forfeiture case
A Coquitlam, B.C., realtor killed as she left her Austin Avenue office last week was at the centre of a civil forfeiture suit brought by the province as it tried to seize her house and some vehicles as proceeds of crime.
Free masks, rapid tests for symptomatic cases await UBC students as in-person classes return next week
Free masks and rapid tests for those with symptoms will be available to UBC students next week as most in-person learning returns after a delayed start due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
Right now, Saanich has no designated downtown core, but that could soon change
If you ask anyone for directions to downtown Saanich, you're going to get some confusing responses.
Island Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two in the Island Health region.