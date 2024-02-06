EDMONTON
    • Traffic reduced on 99 Street, power out after crash: police

    Crews repair an Epcor power pole at 99 Street and 69 Avenue the morning of Feb. 6, 2024, after someone crashed into it. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein) Crews repair an Epcor power pole at 99 Street and 69 Avenue the morning of Feb. 6, 2024, after someone crashed into it. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)
    Northbound traffic on 99 Street near 69 Avenue will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up. 

    Police are calling speed and impairment factors in the 2 a.m. crash. 

    They say the driver of a 2019 Infinity lost control as they were travelling north on 99 Street, leaving the road and careening into a fence and wooden power pole. 

    The driver was taken to hospital and expected to survive their injuries. 

    The Hazeldean neighbourhood also lost power. Epcor estimated it would be restored by 9 a.m. 

    Police asked commuters to take alternate routes. 

    Southbound 99 Street was unaffected.

    Shopping Trends

