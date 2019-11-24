EDMONTON -- One person had to be extricated from a vehicle involved in a crash west of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision around 1:30 p.m. at Township Road 520 and Range Road 273, off Highway 627.

It is unknown how many people were involved, or the extent of their injuries.

Both vehicles, an SUV and a van, appeared to have sustained damage to their front ends. One vehicle was in the ditch.

Traffic was being rerouted from the area, and two trucks were removing the vehicles.