Traffic rerouted west of Edmonton due to multi-vehicle crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Township Road 520 and Range Road 273 around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019.
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 2:43PM MST
EDMONTON -- One person had to be extricated from a vehicle involved in a crash west of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
At least two vehicles were involved in the collision around 1:30 p.m. at Township Road 520 and Range Road 273, off Highway 627.
It is unknown how many people were involved, or the extent of their injuries.
Both vehicles, an SUV and a van, appeared to have sustained damage to their front ends. One vehicle was in the ditch.
Traffic was being rerouted from the area, and two trucks were removing the vehicles.