EDMONTON -- RCMP were called to Highway 21 and Southfort Boulevard after a traffic light warning sign fell onto a vehicle.

The van was travelling north when the sign gave way around noon, police said.

The driver, a 55-year-old man and only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP added.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews cleared the scene. Both lanes are now open.