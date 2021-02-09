Advertisement
Traffic sign hits passing vehicle on highway near Edmonton: RCMP
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 5:01PM MST
EDMONTON -- RCMP were called to Highway 21 and Southfort Boulevard after a traffic light warning sign fell onto a vehicle.
The van was travelling north when the sign gave way around noon, police said.
The driver, a 55-year-old man and only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP added.
Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews cleared the scene. Both lanes are now open.
