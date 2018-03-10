Wetaskiwin RCMP said two men were arrested after police pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area Tuesday.

RCMP said officers were conducting patrols in Wetaskiwin Tuesday when they saw a suspicious vehicle and pulled it over.

Tyler Pluim, 27, and Cody Warren, 27, were arrested.

Pluim was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants in Wetaskiwin, and he’s also charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Warren is facing two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and weapons possession contrary to order and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon.

Investigators searched the vehicle, where they found and seized an airsoft gun, brass knuckles, a shank and bear spray.

Pluim was remanded in custody, he’s scheduled to appear in court March 13, Warren was released on his own recognizance and with a court appearance set for March 29.