EDMONTON -- A train carrying crude bitumen has derailed southwest of Lacombe, Alta. Friday evening.

RCMP say at approximately 8:15 p.m. they received a 911 call of a train derailing near Highway 2A and Range Road 270A, between Township Road 401 and 402.

Approximately 20 cars derailed.

Mounties said emergency crews are working to contain and manage the spill.

Emergency crews closed both directions of traffic on Highway 2A between Lacombe and Blackfalds as they responded to the derailment.

Motorists were being advised by 511 Alberta, the province’s official road conditions source, to use alternative routes.

(1 of 2) Public Notice| HWY 2A Closed due to train derailment

There has been a train derailment between Blackfalds and Lacombe along Highway 2A. The highway is currently closed and will be until further notice. — City of Lacombe ���� (@CityofLacombe) July 3, 2021

According to RCMP, there are no injuries reported and no “on-going concern” to the public.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to CP Rail for comment.

Lacombe, Alta., is approximately 126 kilometres south of Edmonton.