    • Train derailment affecting St. Albert traffic

    Part of a Canadian National Railway train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert the morning of March 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Part of a Canadian National Railway train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert the morning of March 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    A train derailed at Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.

    Local RCMP issued a traffic advisory at 7:30 a.m., about half an hour after the derailment.

    "Emergency vehicles are on scene and the public is asked to avoid the area while first responders work," Mounties said.

    No other details were provided.

    This is a developing story. More to come... 

