Train, pedestrian collide in southeast Edmonton
Drivers were asked to avoid the area near Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2021, after a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a train.
Edmonton -
Edmonton police say officers are investigating a collision between a train and pedestrian Tuesday morning.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton.
More to come...
