Train strikes and kills pedestrian on Yellowhead Trail and 149 St.: EPS
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 11:57AM MDT
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street Thursday morning after a train struck and killed a pedestrian. Oct. 15, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street after a train hit and killed a man Thursday morning.
First responders and CN Rail officials are on scene, EPS said.
