EDMONTON -- A collision between a train and a semi-trailer sparked delays for highway traffic south of Wetaskiwin, late Wednesday afternoon.



RCMP say, shortly before 5:00 p.m., the trailer of the semi was covering the train tracks as it waited to merge onto Highway 2A near Range Road 242. Before the semi driver could clear the tracks, a low speed train rolled through and struck the trailer.



Police say there are no reports of injuries and no dangerous goods were spilled.