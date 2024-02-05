Train, vehicle involved in crash in Stony Plain

Emergency crews are on scene of what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a vehicle and a train in Stony Plain.

According to police the train was still on site as of 4:20 p.m. on Monday, and travel within the town of Stony Plain will be affected.

Mounties did not share the location of the crash or the nature of any injuries.

The town of Stony Plain says the crash happened at the 50 Street railway crossing, adding that the crossing as well as Highway 779 and Range Road 14 are closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Golf Course Road and other eastward crossings are open.