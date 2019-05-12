Authorities have offered an explanation for the death of a bear that was captured in St. Albert on Saturday.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife tranquilized and captured the three-year-old bear shortly before noon, later announcing that although the department intended to relocate it to a safe location, the animal had suffered injuries which meant it was not likely to survive when released.

“It just seems to me they could have taken some more precautions and tried to get this little bear removed,” Tove Reece, founder of Voice for Animals, said on Sunday.

A statement from Alberta Justice and Solicitor General says the decision to euthanize the animal was made after learning the tranquilizer dart “impacted the bear internally in the abdominal region.”

“Immobilizing wildlife is not always successful due to factors such as weather, condition of animal, dart placement and its stress levels. Stress may cause increased levels of adrenaline, which can sometimes cancel out the effect of the drug,” the statement reads.

“Shooting a dart into a large predator can also cause aggravation, and if the drug does not take effect, then the bear could become hostile.”

The department said wildlife officers were acting with their safety and that of the public in mind.

While Tove wishes Alberta Fish and Wildlife would have rehabilitated the animal and then released it, two neighbours who witnessed the capture disagree.

“I think they did a fantastic job. My hat is off to them. They worked very hard to keep everyone safe and away,” St. Albert resident Lionel Comeau said.

“I don't think they could have handled it any better. Once the bear gets up the tree, there's nothing much more they can do,” Darrell Seaton added.

According to the Government of Alberta, black bears must meet certain standards before being released, such as having the survival skills and health to independently survive.

With files from Timm Bruch