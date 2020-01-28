EDMONTON -- Landowners in the Edmonton area will have a chance to participate in determining the route of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Public route hearings are being held in Spruce Grove on Tuesday.

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is working on the final route of the pipeline and has held several public hearings along the project route.

Tuesday's hearings will take place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2011 Jennifer Heil Way. The first runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project was approved by the federal government in June 2019.

Once completed, the expansion will carry nearly 900,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to the B.C. coast.

