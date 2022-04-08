Trans Mountain pipeline shut down after suspicious package found near Wabamun, Alta.

The Trans Mountain pipeline in Alberta stopped transporting oil Friday as police investigated a suspicious package.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV News Edmonton that RCMP received a call from Trans Mountain security reporting the package around 1 p.m.

The explosive disposal unit from Edmonton was dispatched to investigate "a duffel bag" found on Range Road 43 near the pipeline right of way, close to Wabamun, Alta.

"Trans Mountain has voluntarily shut down its pipeline out of an abundance of caution," a statement from the Crown corporation said.

"It will be restarted once the investigation has been concluded. All appropriate authorities have been notified."

According to Savinkoff, there is no threat to the public as the package under investigation is in a "rural area."

Wabamun is a hamlet in Parkland County approximately 68 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Trans Mountain confirmed the pipeline had "restarted without incident" by 6:40 p.m.