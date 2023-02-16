TransEd simulates emergency situation on Valley Line Southeast as part of LRT testing
As part of testing for the Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd performed a simulation on Thursday with emergency crews.
The exercise was designed to simulate an emergency situation involving a cyclist and a train, and included real emergency crews responding to the scene.
It was conducted at the train crossing at 51 Avenue and 75 Street.
"TransEd’s priority is always to ensure passenger safety. Similar emergency situations will be simulated about every 3 months by TransEd after the Valley Line Southeast LRT opens as part of ongoing employee refresher training," a TransEd spokesperson said in a news release.
The results of the test have not been announced, with TransEd said it is not meant as a media update.
TransEd resumed testing of the line late last year after completing repairs on 30 piers along the line.
The line was originally scheduled to open in 2020.
TransEd has not announced a new opening date.
