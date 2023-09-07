TransEd to give Valley Line Southeast LRT update Thursday morning

TransEd, the company building the Valley Line Southeast LRT, will give an update on the delayed project Thursday morning.

The company says it will speak about the cable upgrades, and give a general update, after it announced in June they needed to be replaced before the line opened.

TransEd insisted the cable issue was not a delay, and that it would submit paperwork to an independent certifier to begin service on the line while the latest repairs took place.

The Valley Line Southeast LRT has been delayed several times over the years, including most recently by 30 cracked piers along the route.

It's unclear if the company will announce an opening date on Thursday.

TransEd spokesperson Dallas Lindskoog will speak at 10 a.m. from the Muttart Stop.

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.