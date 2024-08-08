Transform your wellness journey with Sun Life and the Toronto Raptors

Sponsored by:

On Saturday, July 27th, the Toronto Raptors and Sun Life celebrated the second year of Sun Life Healthy You with a vibrant community event at the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton. Sun Life Healthy You is Canada’s premier online hub for health and wellness resources, featuring expert insights from Toronto Raptors professionals, and it’s packed with resources and materials designed to highlight best practices for maintaining a healthy and balanced life.

The event brought together families and youth from the local community, offering a variety of engaging activity stations. Participants enjoyed basketball skills and drills, meditation sessions, nutrition demonstrations, and more. These activities were hosted by Raptors’ clinicians, local health experts, and featured special appearances from the Raptors mascot, making the day both educational and fun.

One of the standout aspects of Sun Life Healthy You is its provision of unique, free content that leverages the same expertise that helps keep elite athletes in peak performance condition. The resources span a wide array of topics, catering to Canadians who wish to enhance their knowledge of sleep, nutrition, exercise, and overall well-being, with expert advice from the Toronto Raptors’ physiotherapists, nutritionists, sports psychologists and trainers, ensuring high-quality, reliable information, including:

1. Exercises you can do at your desk

Many desk workers find themselves hunched over their keyboards for extended periods. In this video, Nikki Garcia, Physiotherapist for the Toronto Raptors, offers simple exercises to improve posture and alleviate the physical strain associated with prolonged desk work.

2. How to adapt your routine

Jen Sygo, Performance Dietician for the Toronto Raptors, and Amanda Joaquim, Physiotherapist for the Toronto Raptors, discuss strategies for adapting routines to maximize effectiveness. They share techniques used with the Raptors to prepare for every game and make the most out of every situation.

3. Building in time for decompression

Stress can be both beneficial and detrimental, depending on how it is managed. Alex Auerbach Senior Director, Wellness & Development covers the importance of recovery activities that allow for decompression, helping individuals restore their sense of purpose and balance.

4. Why you might need a sleep routine

Sleep is a critical component of health, and this video delves into the importance of establishing a sleep routine. Alex Auerbach and Amanda Joaquim address the ideal amount of sleep, the negative impacts of sleep deprivation, and offer practical advice for improving sleep quality.

These resources, and many more, are designed to empower Canadians on their health journeys. By incorporating the advice and techniques used by elite athletes, individuals can enhance their daily routines and overall well-being.

The collaboration between Sun Life and the Toronto Raptors exemplifies a commitment to promoting health and wellness across Canada. The event at the Saville Community Sports Centre not only provided valuable health information but also fostered a sense of community and engagement. It highlighted the importance of accessible health resources and the positive impact they can have on individuals and families.

Whether you’re looking to improve your posture, adapt your routine, manage stress, or establish a better sleep pattern, visit Sun Life Healthy You to learn about ways you can live a healthier, more balanced life.