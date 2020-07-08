Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Transit resumes at University LRT Station after EPS resolves suspicious package
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 8:16AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 8, 2020 9:56AM MDT
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The suspicious package found at University LRT Station has been "resolved without issue," Edmonton police said.
The package halted transit for around two hours during Wednesday's morning commute.
Trains and buses are running again, police said.