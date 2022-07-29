Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has "clarified" part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
The pontiff's words near Edmonton this week raised questions when he said an important part of moving past requesting forgiveness "will be to conduct a serious investigation into the facts of what took place."
Francis, born in Argentina, was speaking Spanish and the apology was being translated into English.
Papal visit organizers say in a statement the Vatican "clarified" the English translation should have meant survivors heard the Pope say what's needed next is a "serious search," not a "serious investigation."
"In listening to what the Holy Father has said, he has communicated his profound desire for the Catholic community to continue taking steps towards the transparent search for truth, and to foster healing and reconciliation," the statement from organizers said.
They say Canadian bishops have also pledged to turn over documents that might help communities identify the remains of Indigenous children believed to be buried in unmarked graves at former school sites.
The desire to see residential school-related records held in the Vatican and other Catholic entities are among the outstanding requests Pope Francis faces as he tours Canada.
Yellowhead Institute executive director Hayden King, who is Anishinaabe from Beausoleil First Nation in Ontario, said his immediate reaction to the pontiff mentioning the need for a search or investigation was how the Vatican is only at the beginning of understanding the harm that has been done.
"We've been living this ... since before Confederation," he said.
"It's not necessarily the case that we're looking for another inquiry."
King said that while the Pope is discussing the need to search for facts, the Catholic Church has "thousands" pages of documents naming clergy who committed abuses against Indigenous children forced to attend residential schools.
"Everyone else is looking for something much more than … 'We're going to go away and figure out what happened, and we'll get back to you.'"
At the same time, King said if an investigation or search leads to the release of more church-held documents, that would help.
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, which collects residential school records, said in a statement the Catholic Church needs to collaborate "to show accountability."
Canada already investigated the system through a Truth and Reconciliation Commission that operated from 2008 to 2015.
It heard from nearly 7,000 survivors and their families about what happened at the institutions, and chronicled how thousands of children suffered abuse, neglect and malnourishment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
Crisis line gets double the number of calls for help after Pope's apology
People who provide mental health support across the country have been significantly busier helping those with trauma after Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for evil committed by members of the Catholic Church.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Calgary
-
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
-
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
'We have to remain hopeful': Walk held in honour of missing Saskatoon woman and son
Dozens of people took part in a walk to honour Dawn Walker and Vincent Jansen on Thursday morning, a mother and son who were reported missing on Sunday night.
Regina
-
Sask. arranges second flight to bring displaced Ukrainians to Regina
The same aircraft that brought displaced Ukrainians to Regina earlier this month is about to make a return flight carrying more people fleeing the Russian invasion.
-
'Let's develop it and see what happens': Sask. gem celebrates 10 year anniversary
While driving by on Highway 49, Stenen, Sask. isn’t visible to the naked eye, and may not look like much to those visiting the community — but inside the village lies a true Saskatchewan gem: Rawhides.
-
Riders shake up O-line again ahead of Lions matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released their depth chart Thursday ahead of this week’s game against the B.C. Lions. Logan Ferland will start at centre for the first time with Cody Fajardo at quarterback.
Atlantic
-
One person killed in house fire in Halifax area
A person has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
-
NEW
NEW | Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter's guns
The former director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Toronto
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Two people injured after shooting, stabbing near Toronto's Rexdale mall
Two people have injuries after one was shot and the other was stabbed during an altercation in Etobicoke Thursday night.
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Quebec officials to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations remain steady
Public health officials in Quebec are expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
-
'The worst outbreak we've ever had': Three residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Barry's Bay long-term care home
Three residents at Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay, Ont. have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Kitchener
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Conrad Houle, Tracks & Wheels founder, dies in Sudbury at 85
Sudbury businessman Conrad 'Conny' Houle died earlier this month at age 85. Houle passed away at Health Sciences North on July 18 with 'family by his side,' said his obituary.
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
-
Ontario COVID proof of vaccine mandate to be challenged in court
Ontario’s proof of vaccine mandate will be challenged in court, even though QR codes are no longer required.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag
A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.
-
Manitoba parents, experts call for change over Hockey Canada scandal
There are calls for change from Manitoba hockey parents following a sexual assault scandal involving Hockey Canada.
-
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
Vancouver
-
'Helpless kitten' found with broken femur was likely hit by car: SPCA
A kitten found on the side of a B.C. highway with a broken femur was likely hit by car, the provincial SPCA says.
-
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
-
Refugee with full ride UBC scholarship killed in Burnaby crash
Tributes are pouring in for two teens who lost their lives when a vehicle fleeing police collided with them.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found in water off Colwood, B.C., prompts police and coroner response
Police and the B.C. Coroners Service have closed a section of beach in Colwood, B.C., for an investigation Thursday.
-
Loaded shotgun found during Victoria road-rage investigation
A Victoria driver was arrested and later released after police found a loaded shotgun during a road-rage investigation early Thursday morning.
-
'Slap in the face': Salt Spring Island groups want B.C. speculation tax added to community
A coalition of Salt Spring Island community groups and businesses is calling on the B.C. government to add the community to its speculation and vacancy tax program.