Transport van stolen during Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society break-in
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society in Edmonton is searching for its animal transport van after it was stolen Saturday morning.
The thieves crashed the truck right through the back gate at 8108 Coronet Rd. and security footage shows three people entering the building.
The society says they stole various items like computers, tablets, a credit card, cash and gift cards.
Thieves drove through AARCS's back gate before they stole a number of things, the society said. (Supplied)
The biggest loss was the society's branded animal transport van.
"It's really hurtful that these people felt that they could come into the building and take the pieces of our operations that we really heavily rely on," said AARCS's Leigh McLean.
"Right now we're running a transport to take some puppies to the vet clinic in Calgary and now we have no van."
AARCS filed a police report.
AARCS says these three people broke in on Saturday, June 10, 2023 and stole its van. (Supplied)
No animals were harmed and all were accounted for.
"Thank goodness everybody was alright, nobody was too freaked out," McLean said. "I don't think based on our footage that they didn't pay any attention to the animals at all, which is good."
The stolen credit card was used at a gas station northeast of Edmonton, McLean said, and she's asking people to keep an eye out for the branded Ford transit van.
"It doesn't look like any other van so it should hopefully be easy to find," she said.
