EDMONTON -- With new and fast-changing travel advisories connected to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, travel agencies like AMA Travel are dealing with an increase in calls.

“We’re very busy,” said AMA Travel Director of Sales, Nikola Berube. “It’s doubled our call volume essentially.”

Not only are more people calling in with questions and concerns about upcoming trips, AMA Travel is proactively reaching out to travellers.

“We’re contacting them to tell them what the affected areas are and help them understand what their insurance coverage is, what they’ll cover if they travel to affected and non-affected areas,” said Berube.

'THE SITUATION IS VERY FLUID'

The experts at AMA Travel are most concerned about upcoming trips to Asia and Europe.

“Europe is a very popular destination for AMA members and we have a lot of suppliers that service our members both on land and by sea,” said Berube.

Canadians are currently advised to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran and Northern Italy and take special precautions heading to Japan and South Korea.

“It is important for travellers to check for updates since an advisory could be added, lifted or increased in severity at any time.”

INSURANCE OPTIONS

When it comes to COVID-19, several insurers tell CTV News trip cancellation insurance doesn’t kick in until the government has issued a Level 3 (avoid non-essential travel) advisory or higher.

If you’re planning to travel somewhere currently unaffected, Berube says now is the time to get covered and for any trip, health insurance is a must.

“We’re highly recommending nobody travel without emergency medical insurance. It’s critical for your safety and peace of mind.”