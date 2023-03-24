Travis Toews not running in upcoming spring election

Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews announced Friday he will not be seeking reelection in May.

Toews made the announcement via social media shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday.

He was first elected as an MLA for the United Conservative Party in 2019, and subsequently appointed finance minister by former Premier Jason Kenney.

He ran an unsuccessful campaign to succeed Kenney as leader of the UCP, losing to now-Premier Danielle Smith.

Toews says he remains committed to the UCP and its success in the upcoming election in May.