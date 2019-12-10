EDMONTON -- Travis Vader will be back in court Tuesday, this time appealing the length of his manslaughter sentence.

He was convicted in 2016 in connection with the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, the St. Albert couple who disappeared in July 2010 while on their way to meet family in British Columbia for a camping trip. The McCann's burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were later discovered in the bush.

Vader was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

"We think that Mr Vader received a sentence for murder, not manslaughter," said Vader's lawyer Brian Beresh. "Life imprisonment is reserved for the worst case and the worst offender. We don’t think Mr. Vader fits into that at all."

Vader could be eligible for parole as early as the spring of 2021 due to credit for his more than four years already served in custody.

The Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal of Vader's case on Dec. 5.