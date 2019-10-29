EDMONTON - The Fort McKay First Nation will go to court on Tuesday to fight for a plan to enable responsible development in the Moose Lake area while protecting their treaty rights.

The Moose Lake area is about 65 kilometres northwest of Fort McKay. It is considered by the First Nation to be the last undisturbed wilderness in the Athabasca oil sands area that connects the community to its heritage.

The case will heard in the Court of Appeals in Edmonton, where Fort McKay’s lawyers will argue to overturn the June 2018 Alberta Energy Regulator’s approval of Prosper’s Rigel project in the region.

"I think most Albertans would be pleased to learn just how far we've gone in this plan to address industry's concerns even while protecting our own treaty rights," said Chief Mel Grandjamb in a written release. "It represents more than a decade of good faith negotiations and compromise."

Grandjamb says he is optimistic that the Kenney government will choose a different way forward than its predecessors.

"We have come so far in working with government and industry on a way to develop what is a win-win-win solution."

"Let's cross the finish line. Let's get this Moose Lake Plan in place so we can protect Treaty rights and continue to grow our energy sector together."