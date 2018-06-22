

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Two Edmonton women were witnesses to an amazing sight and sound while driving by West Edmonton Mall earlier Friday.

A tree on the side of the road near the intersection of 87 Avenue and 170 Street “exploded” after it took a direct hit from lightning during the early morning storm around 9:30 a.m., according to the witnesses.

Leanne Kozir was waiting at the lights at the intersection when she said she felt like she had been rear-ended.

“It was a bright flash and I could see [the flash] come over to the tree and obliterate the tree. It basically looked like the tree exploded. It was very loud and I felt it,” she said.

Cindy James was driving west on 87 Avenue when she saw the lightning come down and hit the tree. She said she felt she needed to leave the area immediately because she was worried lightning would strike again.

“All of a sudden this debris started flying into the air, the pieces of the tree. And I got out of here as quickly as I could. I’ve never seen a lighting strike come straight down. Mother Nature is quite something,” she said.

West Edmonton Mall maintenance crews began cleaning up the debris from the strike in the afternoon.