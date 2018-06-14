A man is buried up to his neck after a trench collapsed on him while he was working on a sewer repair in east Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to the alley behind 104A Avenue near 42 Street before 3 p.m. Thursday.

“He was buried up to his neck, so we didn’t want to any more dirt to fall into the hole on top of him,” District Chief Todd Weiss said. “So the biggest challenge in the last hour was stabilizing the hole so he’s safe, and we can continue to dig him out.”

Edmonton Fire Rescue’s technical rescue team is leading the rescue; it has the equipment and training to handle situations such as this one, Weiss explained.

It’s unclear how the trench collapsed but officials said the worker was inside the pit at the time.

“He’s talking to us. He has a little bit of a discomfort in his legs. But other than that, he’s quite well under the circumstances,” Weiss said.

More to come…