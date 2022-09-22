Trespasser shot on rural Alta. property, 22 firearms charges laid: RCMP
Two people were shot at, and one of the pair was hit, while exploring what they claimed to believe was an abandoned rural property east of Edmonton, according to RCMP.
A 59-year-old man who Mounties say was living at the Viking-area home is facing nearly two dozen charges in connection to the incident, but none related to the shooting.
Instead, he was charged with weapons offences after RCMP searched the address and found dozens of firearms.
Mounties have not confirmed to media who owned the property.
'SHOT AT MULTIPLE TIMES'
Viking, a community of about 1,000, is 130 kilometres east of Edmonton.
According to Mounties, a person who had been shot in the leg went to the hospital in Viking on June 5. Police did not disclose the victim's age.
He and a friend were reportedly exploring what they believed to be an abandoned property when "suddenly they were shot at multiple times by an unknown male," police said in a news release announcing the charges.
22 FIREARMS CHARGES LAID
Five days later, RCMP executed a search warrant at the property on Township Road 472, finding 14 loaded firearms, eight of which were restricted. In total, police seized 44 firearms.
According to an RCMP spokesperson, release conditions had prohibited the man from possessing firearms.
His Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) has been revoked, RCMP said.
He faces 14 counts of careless storage of a firearm and eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He was due in court on Thursday in Fort Saskatchewan.
Police say the two people were trespassing at the time of the incident, but as of Friday, were not facing trespassing charges. The RCMP spokesperson could not say if any would be laid in the future.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to September
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in “hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities” in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Hurricane Fiona approaches
New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona approaches.
Shocking video shows police trying to stop alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
Video has emerged showing the moment police try to stop an alleged impaired driver causing chaos on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.
Wild horses face unruly storms as Fiona nears Canada's east coast
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Fetuses grimace over kale, but smile for carrots, small study finds
Fetuses between 32 and 36 weeks gestation appear to grimace over kale and smile for carrots, according to a small study out of the U.K. that examines how fetuses react to flavours.
B.C. nurse who entered 'intimate relationship with vulnerable former client' has registration suspended: college
A B.C. nurse's registration has been suspended for a year over concerns about an intimate relationship with a former client.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Calgary
-
RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters
Strathmore RCMP say a Wheatland County woman is facing more charges after police allegedly found her in possession of two stolen vehicles, break-in instruments and tools that are often used to steal catalytic converters.
-
Alberta's Siksika Nation creating police force, no longer relying on RCMP
Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro will continue to work together in the coming months to determine a timeline for when the transition will occur.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
Saskatoon
-
'Our brother's laying dead here': James Smith Cree Nation man describes tragic scene which followed attack
A James Smith Cree Nation man is still coming to terms with with losing his brother in a mass stabbing that also left his niece seriously injured.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown lifted at Regina high school, suspect in custody: police
A lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate has been lifted with everyone safe, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Our brother's laying dead here': James Smith Cree Nation man describes tragic scene which followed attack
A James Smith Cree Nation man is still coming to terms with with losing his brother in a mass stabbing that also left his niece seriously injured.
-
Sask. village under boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria detected
The Village of Roche Percee in southeast Saskatchewan has issed an emergency boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample.
Atlantic
-
Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to the Maritimes
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
Toronto
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Shocking video shows police trying to stop alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
Video has emerged showing the moment police try to stop an alleged impaired driver causing chaos on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.
-
Search underway for missing boy last seen walking on side of Highway 407
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon from Brampton.
Montreal
-
Quebec election debate: CAQ leader hit by opponents on environment, cost of living
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault faced a four-way attack on his environmental plan during the leaders debate Thursday, with his rivals suggesting he's going against the current on the fight against climate change.
-
Ring the alarm! Montreal to test industrial catastrophe sirens across island
Montrealers will hear a noisy interruption Friday as the city undertakes its annual siren testing at several large factories.
-
Parti Quebecois leader isolating with flu-like symptoms
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is pausing his campaign after developing flu-like symptoms.
Ottawa
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa and the region
A frost advisory is in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures expected to fall near the freezing mark Friday night.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
-
'Sense of relief' for Ont. family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
Lucas Shortreed’s family says in the 14 years since he was killed in a hit and run, they never gave up hope they would get answers.
-
New round of school bus cancellations announced in Waterloo region
Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) will be temporarily cancelling seven new routes in the tri-cities and surrounding townships starting Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Chapleau man drowns while canoeing on Ruth Lake
A 74-year-old man from Chapleau has drowned on Ruth Lake, located about 15 kilometres south of the community.
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist
Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
-
Northern Ont. hailstorm leaves hundreds of dents, two broken windshields
A video shows a northern Ontario fishing lodge being pelleted with large hail during an intense storm this week, leaving behind a trail of damage.
Winnipeg
-
New contract gives Manitoba health-care workers retroactive raises, signing bonus
Some 18,000 health-care support workers in Manitoba have ratified a new collective agreement that includes pay raises.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
-
Downtown Winnipeg parking lot to be transformed into outdoor disco roller rink
For one night only, an Exchange District outdoor parking lot is being transformed into a ‘70s inspired disco roller rink.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. families could see child-care fees cut by as much as $550/month
B.C. families paying for child care could soon save hundreds of dollars each month, provincial officials announced Friday.
-
Gas prices soar to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices are soaring yet again across much of Metro Vancouver, going up 26 cents per litre in a matter of days.
-
B.C. nurse who entered 'intimate relationship with vulnerable former client' has registration suspended: college
A B.C. nurse's registration has been suspended for a year over concerns about an intimate relationship with a former client.
Vancouver Island
-
Sunken fishing boat removed from orca habitat near Victoria
A 15-metre fishing boat that sank and leaked oil in a critical orca habitat east of Vancouver Island has been removed from the water. The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed Friday the vessel Aleutian Isle was lifted from the water onto waiting barge. The vessel went down on Aug. 13, coming to a rest in about 60 metres of water with about 10,000 litres of oil and diesel on board.
-
NEW
NEW | Pamela Anderson's new reality TV series to showcase B.C. property
Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is set to return to television screens this fall with a series about the restoration of her Vancouver Island property. Pamela's Garden of Eden premieres on HGTV Canada on Nov. 3 and will showcase the redevelopment of the six-acre waterfront property in Ladysmith, B.C., that the actress bought from her grandmother 25 years ago.
-
Injunction against Fairy Creek logging protests extended, but protesters declare 'moral victory'
A B.C. judge has extended an injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island for another year, but the protesters say his ruling is a "moral victory" for their cause.