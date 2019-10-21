Trevor Harris to face off against Saskatchewan Roughriders this weekend
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris passes during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 12:16PM MDT
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Eskimos have activated Trevor Harris from the six-game injured list.
The team's starting quarterback suffered an injury to his throwing hand on a non-contact play in a game against the Calgary Stampeders last month.
The Eskimos are currently fourth in the west, and set to face the Roughriders at home on Saturday.