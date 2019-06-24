

The trial for a youth soccer coach accused of soliciting sex on the internet with an 11-year-old girl will begin Monday afternoon.

Police say he was actually in an online conversation with a child exploitation investigator.

Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw faces two counts related to communicating to arrange sex with a child under 16 years of age. He also faces charges related to making and distributing child pornography.

When the charges were laid, the soccer association that Vander Leeuw was involved with, told CTV News that he coached “under 11“ kids and that he underwent a security check, as all potential coaches do.

This is a developing story and we will have more details from the courtroom as the proceedings continue.