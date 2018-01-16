Past colleagues of a former Edmonton Police Service officer accused of selling illegal steroids testified against him on Tuesday.

Greg Lewis, a 10-year member of the EPS, was charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance between 2007 and 2013.

Sgt. Adam Toma testified that he purchased steroids from Lewis twice, in 2012 and 2013. The husband and father of four said he wanted to look better, so he approached Lewis about purchasing HGH after the two worked a steroids case in 2010 where Toma realized how much he knew about them.

The first transaction took place at the parking lot of the MacDonald’s in Oliver Square, where Lewis gave him a bottle with approximately 50 20-milligram winstrol pills.

“I’m not proud to say that I took them,” Toma said in court.

Toma approached Lewis to get the same product in January 2013. Weeks later, Lewis told Toma to check his bag at the downtown division, where the officer found the same bottle he had purchased months later.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) began investigation began in 2013, and a year later, in April, Lewis told Toma he had to see human resources. Toma testified he “felt sick to his stomach,” and threw out his bottle of pills in a dumpster in Westlock.

“It was unnerving that this was becoming an issue,” he testified. “[Lewis] had implied that I had nothing to worry about. I was quite panicked at that point.

Toma admitted he lied to ASIRT about purchasing steroids from Lewis.

“I felt like I was truly trapped,” Toma said. “I was tempted at that time to just quit. Just to walk away.”

He later confessed to ASIRT and received a two-year demotion for his actions.

“I’m not proud of my involvement in this,” Toma said.

Four witnesses are scheduled to testify against Lewis on Wednesday.

With files from Dan Grummett