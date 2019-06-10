

A woman accused, along with her then-boyfriend, of killing his 19-month-old son was painted in a bad light by the man’s sister at the start of her trial Monday.

The toddler, Anthony Raine, was found dead outside a north Edmonton church in April 2017.

Tasha Mack, 27, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

A lengthy agreed statement of facts shows a timeline of Mack and Crier’s activities in the week prior to the finding of the boy.

According to the statement, a group of women preparing a bazaar and luncheon came out and observed what they thought was blood coming from his right ear. It also said a firefighter saw the child, wearing a blue snowsuit and new looking shoes, in a seated position slumped forward.

The child was wrapped in a blanket when paramedics arrived. He had no pulse and was not breathing.

'I threatened to actually harm her'

The first witness was Andrea Crier, the sister of Mack's then-boyfriend, Joey Crier.

She testified the couple visited her townhouse multiple times the same month where Anthony's body was discovered.

The 19-month-old played with Crier's own children. She testified that when Joey went out to visit friends, Mack would not let Anthony play with Andrea’s kids' toys.

“I threatened to actually harm her if I ever heard her say that again,” Mack told court.

Mack’s defence counsel asked her if she ever told any investigator about the incident involving the toys, but she said she had never told that story before.

As for her brother, Crier said, "Joey was a good father in front of me.”

Alexa Noseworthy, a former roommate of Crier and Mack, told court Anthony lost a lot of weight in the weeks leading up to his death. She also recounted incidents where the 19-month-old was hit, and she began to notice bleeding, bruising and scarring.

A judge ruled last Wednesday Crier and Mack would be tried separately, after the man was arrested for not appearing for jury selection.

Crier lost the right to a jury trial, but Mack’s lawyer, Ajay Juneja, told the court he and his client did not want the trial to be delayed.

His trial will begin Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk