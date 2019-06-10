

CTV News Edmonton





The trial of a woman accused of second degree murder in the death of a 19-month-old boy begins Monday.

Anthony Raine was found dead outside a north Edmonton church in April 2017.

His father, Joey Crier, and Crier’s then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Mack, were charged with second degree murder in his death.

A judge ruled last Wednesday Crier and Mack would be tried separately, after Crier was arrested for not appearing for jury selection.

He lost the right to a jury trial, but Mack’s lawyer, Ajay Juneja, told the court he and his client did not want the trial to be delayed.

Mack’s trial begins at 10 a.m.

Crier’s trial will begin Wednesday.