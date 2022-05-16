Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta

EDMONTON -

A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.

Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau are charged with second-degree murder.

Family and friends of Jake Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal have said the two were out moose hunting when they were found dead on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in March 2020.

They had been shot.

RCMP have said a verbal confrontation escalated into a fight between people in different vehicles.

The trial is taking place at Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.