

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A truck convoy is heading to a pro-pipeline rally outside an Andrew Scheer speech in Nisku, Alta. Wednesday.

Truckers For Pipelines organized a convoy to show the federal government their dissatisfaction with the current state of the oil and gas industry.

“We obviously need pipelines,” said Laurie Ryan, Laurlee Energy Services’ owner. “We need our product to go to the coast either way—east or west or north—and get some fair market value for our product and share the wealth to the rest of the country, including our families.”

Scheer, the conservative and opposition leader, will hold a mini-town hall organized by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors at Ensign Drilling at 12:30 p.m.

About 1,000 trucks will participate in the convoy. There will be other rallies in Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster and Red Deer.

More to come…