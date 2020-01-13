Truck crashes through building in SE Edmonton
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 9:46AM MST Last Updated Monday, January 13, 2020 11:09AM MST
A truck crashed through the wall of Happy Travel on Jan. 13, 2020. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called after a truck went through the wall of a business on Monday morning.
It happened in the area of 92 Street and 34 Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Happy Travel.
Police said the driver of the truck was not injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.