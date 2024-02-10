Truck crashes with LRT in south Edmonton
A crash shut down LRT service between Southgate and Century Park Saturday night.
A red truck could be seen on the Capital Line tracks near 111 Street and Saddleback Road. Substantial damage could be seen on the front and back end.
It's unknown when the crash happened, but the Edmonton Transit Service posted about the description on social media around 8:45 p.m.
The City of Edmonton said EPS is investigating the crash. Police were on scene searching through the vehicle after the train had been cleared.
No other details were available from the city on the cause of the crash or if anyone was hurt.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for more information but has not heard back yet.
