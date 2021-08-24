Advertisement
Truck driver dead after weekend Highway 660 collision
EDMONTON -- The driver of a gravel truck is dead after a collision on Highway 660, just east of Range Road 455 on Sunday.
Bonnyville RCMP say the truck was turning east onto Highway 660 and was struck by a semi-truck and trailer that was also heading eastbound.
Mounties say the gravel truck driver, a 60-year-old from Mannville, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 54-year-old from Bonnyville, Alta.,was taken to hospital but has since been released.
The collision remains under investigation.