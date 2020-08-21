Advertisement
Truck driver killed after rollover north of Edmonton
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 8:45PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 28-year-old man is dead after a tanker truck rolled in Thorhild County on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 63 near Township Road 622 around 1:30 p.m.
The driver of the truck, who is from Boyle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the truck.
Investigators believe a tire on the truck blew, causing the driver to lose control and leading to a rollover.
Police are still investigating.