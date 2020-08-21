EDMONTON -- A 28-year-old man is dead after a tanker truck rolled in Thorhild County on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 63 near Township Road 622 around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck, who is from Boyle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the truck.

Investigators believe a tire on the truck blew, causing the driver to lose control and leading to a rollover.

Police are still investigating.