

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The support for a Grande Prairie family continues to grow after their vehicle was stolen on Boxing Day stuffed full with Christmas presents.

“It seems to be very organized the way they did it, that’s scary to think about,” said Garret Dunn.

Dunn and his young family were gearing up for a trip to visit his parents in Quesnel, B.C. for a belated Christmas celebration.

He was filling his black Dodge Ram 2012 crew cab with presents for his nephews. The truck was also loaded with personal items, including a variety of work tools.

In the midst of moving items back and forth from his home to his idling truck, thieves snatched his vehicle from his driveway.

“From the door to the back of my truck it's about 30 feet through my garage and with my door wide open and I went in, grabbed the bags, came back out and it was gone within 30-60 seconds somewhere in there I don't know what happened it was so fast it was unbelievable."

Dunn’s wife made a post on her Facebook detailing what happened to the family, and appealed for the public’s help in finding the truck.

The post has since been shared nearly 20,000 times, however the vehicle has yet to be found.

Police said they did find a baby seat from Dunn’s truck along with wrapping paper from their presents scattered on the side of a road.

While Dunn has spent the last few days getting in touch with his insurance company and adding up the value of what was stolen, he hopes his truck will be returned.

“I’m being optimistic that hopefully they can find the truck, I realize by this point there’s probably going to be none of its contents recovered.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg