Truck loses tanks full of tar on Henday flyover
The tanks broke through a guardrail on the Henday - Calgary Trail flyover on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 1:48PM MDT
A tanker truck lost its load on the ramp connecting Anthony Henday Drive and Calgary Trail Monday afternoon.
The tanks, loaded with hot tar, could be seen at the bottom of an embankment after it became disconnected from the truck and appeared to break through a guardrail.
Firefighters were called to the scene, and the HAZMAT crew was on the way.
More to come…