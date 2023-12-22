EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Truck smashes into St. Albert home

    A pickup hit a St. Albert, Alta. house on Dec. 22, 2023. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) A pickup hit a St. Albert, Alta. house on Dec. 22, 2023. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)

    Emergency crews were called to a St. Albert home after it was struck by a pickup on Friday afternoon.

    The pickup hit the house at Fraser Drive and Foxborough Gardens around 12:30 p.m.

    The truck caused significant damage to the house.

    It's not clear if anyone was injured.

    CTV News has reached out to police for more information.

    This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.

